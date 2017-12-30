Murder charges dismissed in Memphis mother's death after witness misses hearings

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man recently charged with murder is back on the streets, all because a witness did not show up for court, twice.

RELATED: Woman killed in shooting at McDonald's drive-thru identified by police

Right now, murder charges have been dropped against two suspects accused of killing a young mother in a McDonald’s drive-thru. The homicide happened on September 29 in Whitehaven.

Roughly a month later, police arrested Joseph and Jonathan Hamilton.

Trending Now:

Tamika Coleman, a young mother, was rushed to the hospital, along with her boyfriend. He survived, but she did not.

Police spent weeks trying to identify suspects. Eventually they found the car that was caught on camera. It had been spray painted according to the affidavit, and it was parked behind a home where Jonathan Hamilton was the leaseholder.

Police said Tamika’s boyfriend, who was also shot, identified the two men as the shooters.

They were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Thursday though, the case was disposed. The court website said it was “dismissed due to lack of prosecution.”

Jonathan Hamilton is now out of 201. Joseph is not, because he is also facing unrelated marijuana charges.

The DA’s office told FOX13 that the case was dismissed because on two separate occasions a witness did not show up for a court hearing.

It is unclear at this time if that witness was Coleman’s boyfriend who was also a victim, and witness for police.

The Hamilton brothers are not in the clear yet though. The case will still be presented to a grand jury, according a spokesperson.

There is no timetable on when case will be presented to a grand jury.

After police arrested the Hamilton brothers, they denied any knowledge of the shooting or the vehicle caught on camera.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.