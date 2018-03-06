Nashville Mayor announces resignation, pleads guilty to theft

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has plead guilty to theft over $10,000 and agrees to repay the city $11,000 in reimbursement fees, according to WZTV.
Barry has agrees to serve three years probation..
Barry announced her resignation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Trending stories:
- Police: Grandmother arrested for bringing Doritos bag full of drugs into jail
- Two dead after ATV crashes into Amtrak in Mississippi
- Missing dog, held for ransom, found shot to death
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
His resignation comes several weeks after admitting to an affair with the former head of her security.
Related: Nashville Mayor Megan Barry admits to affair with her head of security detail
Nashville's Vice Mayor is David Briley, who is expected to be sworn in at 3 p.m. Once that takes place, Councilwoman Sheri Weiner will be sworn in as Vice Mayor.
FOX17 News was told Briley and Weiner will hold those seats until August when a special election will happen.
Related: Nude photos found during TBI investigation into Nashville mayor's affair
Barry announced the relationship with former Metro Police Sgt. Rob Forrest on Jan. 31.
The announcement of her resignation follows discoveries of nude photos and 260 deleted messages by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, court documents said.
Forrest said the affair cost him his marriage and his wife has filed for divorce.
Both Barry and Forrest surrendered their phones to TBI as its investigation into possible laws that may have been broken amid the affair is ongoing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}