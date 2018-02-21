0 National Civil Rights Museum, Clayborn Temple are being added to national civil rights trail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The National Civil Rights Museum and the Clayborn Temple are being added to a national civil rights trail, state leaders announced Wednesday.

Governor Bill Haslam and Senator Lamar Alexander spoke at the museum, and said this is a big project for several states in the country.

"Us understanding our history is critical for being the nation that we should be," Haslam said.

10 of the 100 sites are in Tennessee. They include churches, courthouses, and schools where major civil rights events happened.

"Lots of history here that helps remind us not just where we've been, but hopefully can push us forward to where we need to be," Haslam said.

The museum sits where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Was shot and killed 50 years ago. Clayborn Temple is where he gave his last speech the night before.

"You make progress when people make hard and courageous decisions," Haslam said. Whether it be in a political body or out protesting something."

He told FOX13 he hopes the trail will show future generations how change was made in our city and country.

"We didn’t just get where we are by accident," he said. "That a lot of people made hard, courageous decisions."

To learn more about the trail go to civilrightstrail.com

