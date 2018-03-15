Nearly 10-foot hole opens in South Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A neighborhood reached out to FOX13 after a sinkhole opened up in the middle of the street in South Memphis.
The massive hole is located on Valse Road. It's approximately 8-feet deep and has become a major concern as dozens of children play in the area.
"It's ridiculous it's ludicrous," said Stacy Johnson. Neighbors told us it popped up about a week ago.
"Somebody needs to do something about it," said Albert Jones.
Those who live in the area called 3-1-1 twice, but when the hole wasn't fixed, they became frustrated and called FOX13
We called the City of Memphis and told them about the massive hole. Within an hour, city crews arrived and began working on the cavern.
"Thank you so much. I love channel 13. You all rock. I love you all," said Johnson.
Another problem solved!
