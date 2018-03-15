  • Nearly 10-foot hole opens in South Memphis street

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A neighborhood reached out to FOX13 after a sinkhole opened up in the middle of the street in South Memphis. 

    The massive hole is located on Valse Road. It's approximately 8-feet deep and has become a major concern as dozens of children play in the area.

    "It's ridiculous it's ludicrous," said Stacy Johnson. Neighbors told us it popped up about a week ago.

    "Somebody needs to do something about it," said Albert Jones.

    Those who live in the area called 3-1-1 twice, but when the hole wasn't fixed, they became frustrated and called FOX13

    We called the City of Memphis and told them about the massive hole. Within an hour, city crews arrived and began working on the cavern.

    "Thank you so much. I love channel 13. You all rock. I love you all," said Johnson.

    Another problem solved!

    Nearly 10-foot hole opens in South Memphis street

    Several sinkholes open in Florida neighborhood, threaten homes

    Huge sinkhole on Rome street swallows half-dozen cars