Nearly 2,000 customers without power in east Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to the MLGW outage map, nearly 10,000 customers were without power in East Memphis at 9:00 a.m.
However, around 9:14 Friday morning, that number was updated to nearly 2,000.
The website says they are currently troubleshooting the problem.
A map shows the outage ranges from the Memphis International Airport to the Cooper-Young area.
FOX13 is working to learn more information on this outage.
If you have an outage in your area, please call MLGW at 901-544-6500.
We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}