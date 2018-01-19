  • Nearly 2,000 customers without power in east Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to the MLGW outage map, nearly 10,000 customers were without power in East Memphis at 9:00 a.m.

    However, around 9:14 Friday morning, that number was updated to nearly 2,000.

    The website says they are currently troubleshooting the problem.

    A map shows the outage ranges from the Memphis International Airport to the Cooper-Young area.

    FOX13 is working to learn more information on this outage.

    If you have an outage in your area, please call MLGW at 901-544-6500.

    We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories