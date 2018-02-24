0 Neighbors concerned, storm debris piling up in Northaven

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - One community dreading the expected storm is Northaven, located in unincorporated Shelby County.

People living there claim they still have storm debris pilling up from that big storm that happened last May.

The cleanup will be costly, and they will probably have to pay for it themselves.

It is an eye sore that won’t go away.

Trash and storm debris piled up high on the curb outside more than a dozen homes.

Earl Mace of the neighborhood association said it is hurting the community by “running it down.”

Mace told FOX13 the fallen tree limbs and branches have been there for months, “Ever since that storm come here in May.”

Northaven is in rural Shelby County, the homeowner pays for trash pickup through a contractor.

It is not the county’s responsibility, although public works said it picked up some storm debris after the last big storm.

FOX13 called some of the contractors that collect trash in this subdivision.

Most of them told FOX13 they don’t collect storm debris. Those that might will charge the homeowner a separate charge based on the amount of work that needs to be done.

“People just got enough money to get it up. A lot of it,” said Mace.

The garbage outside some homes are from abandoned rental properties and the owner isn’t maintaining the property and that includes paying for the trash to be removed.

So for Earl Mace and other members of the neighborhood association it is a tough predicament.

They can try to remove the yard debris themselves or just watch it continue to stay where it has for months.

“People need to get out here and clean it up but they ain’t going to do it.”

FOX13 contacted Shelby County Commissioner Terry Rowland. He represents Northaven.

Commissioner Rowland said he will reach out to the county department of public works, but because Northaven is in the unincorporated section of the county there may be little that can be done.

