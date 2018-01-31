0 Neighbors forced out homes as bomb techs investigate threat, multiple detonations heard

Crime scene tape and explosive material, already detonated could be seen Wednesday morning in East Memphis.

The discovery came hours after Memphis Police responded to a call for help, in an area Ernest Poole has called home for nearly 50 years..

"There were a lot of police cars, you don't know what's happening,” Poole said.

Around 7:30 Tuesday night detectives were called to a home along Carrington Road. Detectives said Christopher Roby was inside and became combative, while armed with a knife. That weapon was used to stab an officer, trying to help. Roby who attacked, then told officer there would be several 'loud noises' over the next few days. MPD responded by bringing in its Bomb Squad equipped with a robot. Shortly after their arrival, a loud boom echoed through the area.

Poole said he had to seek cover inside his home for hours.

"From eight to about 12,” Poole recalled.

“Some neighbors were allowed to stay, while others were evacuated.

"I was getting ready for bed when an officer came and knocked on the door and told me I needed to leave," another neighbor Ms. Thomas said.

It was a knock that startled her.

"After I opened the door, he said 'Ma'am we need you to leave the house because we have a bomb threat,’” she recalled.

Once the area was cleared the Bomb Squad left. More than 12 hours after leaving, Ms. Thomas finally returned to the home she has called home for nearly 20 years.

"It was kind of scary," she said.

Christopher Roby, 33, is now charged with multiple counts of First Degree Murder.



