Neighbors: Several cars broken into in Lakeland, guns stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A concerned Lakeland resident reached out to FOX13 saying several cars were broken into this weekend.

We went to the area and learned the thieves got away with several things including guns.

There has been a rash of car break-ins around the Mid-South. We reported Saturday, 14 cars were targeted in Collierville.

This time, Lakeland residents were able to get a glimpse of the burglars as they were captured on surveillance video along with their getaway vehicle.

Watching the aftermath of someone trying to break into your car is something you never want to see, especially days before Christmas. Unfortunately, that's what some folks living in the Herons Ridge area of Lakeland discovered Saturday night. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, was shocked when he scrolled through his home surveillance video hours later.

"So, there's five guys walking up," he described. "Three take off down the street and two walk up to my house and check my cars to see if they are unlocked."

One neighbor's vehicle was locked, the crooks moved on. You would think something like this would happen when many are fast asleep, but the time stamp at the bottom of the surveillance video shows the crime happened minutes after 7 p.m.

"It's disheartening," the neighbor said. "We work hard for our stuff. Go out and get a job."

Something the thieves may or may not have known, the majority of the homes in the area are equipped with surveillance cameras. Everywhere you turn you're being recorded, and that's exactly what happened this weekend. You also have neighbors looking out for one another. One man walking his dog even questioned us.

"You reporting on those robberies?" he asked.

The videos show upwards of five guys working together. Neighbors told FOX13 they know of at least three guns being stolen from vehicles left unlocked.

"I'm glad no one was in contact with them because it could have been ugly," the neighbor said.

It was an unfortunate crime of opportunity that left some living in Lakeland experiencing a wide range of emotions.

"I was furious," the neighbor said. "You're not welcome here. Stay off my property."

