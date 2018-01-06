Neo-Nazi says he will help lead rally Saturday in Memphis

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A self-proclaimed white supremacist has said he will be in in Memphis to help lead a rally Saturday.

Billy Roper is considered a neo-Nazi. Roper told FOX13 he is not partnering with Confederate901 because he is far more extreme in his views.

“Billy Roper is the uncensored voice of violent Neo-Nazism,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which has a page dedicated to the white nationalist.



“I consider myself to be a white nationalist,” said Roper, by phone Friday.

On Saturday, Roper said he is driving to Memphis to help lead a rally at Health Sciences Park.

“My presence there will hopefully de-escalate the situation because rather than having people run around loose without direction or instruction, parking all over the place, running back-and-forth to their vehicles,” he said.

At other protests, Roper has attended in the past, violence has erupted. He said his group plans to have flags and other gear, but no weapons.

There will be a massive police presence at Health Sciences Park Saturday.

The Memphis Police said in a statement Friday:

“We are prepared to maintain peace and secure public safety. We have planned accordingly and are working with our local, state and federal partners to ensure the safety of our citizens and those who commute throughout our great city.”

The Confederate901 group is planning a ride around the park. Roper said he is not working in conjunction with that group.

“I have not spoken with the leadership. They are doing their own thing and I am doing mine. Certainly they are much more moderate in their political views than I am. And I don't want them to be painted with the same broad brush of extremism as I happily accept.”

Roper has views very few people align themselves with, but he said he wants what everyone does tomorrow — peaceful protest.

