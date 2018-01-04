  • New and improved traffic lights coming to the City of Memphis

    By: Jim Spiewak

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New and improved traffic lights could soon make your commune much faster and safer.

    The City of Memphis, through a federal grant, is investing a half million dollars in new traffic lights all across town. This is the most recent phase in a multi-year, multi-million dollar project.

    FOX13’s Jim Spiewak will show which parts of town are getting the lights and how it will make comminuting in the city much safer and faster, on FOX13 News at 6.

