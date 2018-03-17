0 New device to stop thieves from stealing opioid and controlled substances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned of a new device to stop thieves from stealing opioid and controlled substances after breaking into pharmacies. The criminals are breaking into pharmacies to steal narcotics and opioids meant for the sick.

The drugs sold to addicts fuel an opioid crisis nationally and locally. “In my district alone, between 2013 and 2016 we have had 50 deaths attributed to opioids," said Willie Brooks, a Shelby County Commissioner.

Brooks told FOX13, he and other commissioners will ask retail pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies to a county commission meeting in April.

The commissioners will ask what security improvements can the companies make to prevent the robberies. “There has to be a way that you can protect those drugs from being taken out of the store," said Commissioner Brooks.

FOX13 emailed all the retail pharmacy giants such as CVS and Walgreens for comment.

Walgreens has told FOX13 the company has nestled these stronger safes in all of it stores in Memphis and across the state. It is supposed to be harder to break into. There is also a time delay if the thieves know the combination to allow more time for police to arrive.

As for better security, the company spokesman said it will be looking at ways to improve security.

"We know there is an opioid addiction out there on the street." said Brooks.

Brooks told us he welcomes the new safes, but he and the other commissioners believe more needs to be done especially security cameras and reinforce the doors.

“Proactive. You have security guards there. You have security cameras there. There is nothing secret about that because you are taking preventive measures," said Brooks.

