New laws in Tennessee for 2018 include school bus safety, stricter requirements for recalled cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The start of a new year brings with it the enforcement of new laws.

Legislators passed 16 laws at the State Capitol in Nashville last year that took effect Monday, according to the website for the Tennessee General Assembly.

SAFETY ON SCHOOL BUSES

One law raises the age requirement for public school bus drivers to at least 25 years old.

Johnthony Walker was 24 years old when prosecutors say he wrecked a school bus in Chattanooga, killing six children and injuring others.

Stephanie Griffith, a mother from Chattanooga, is one of many parents across the state who rallied lawmakers to better protect children in school.

“It shouldn’t take kids losing their life for people to open their eyes and see that something needs to change,” Griffith said.

Parents also pressured lawmakers to pass a bill that would require seatbelts on school buses. Bills were introduced at the state legislature, but none became law.

COMBATING DISTRACTED DRIVERS

Another law aims to tackle distracted driving in school zones.

It’s now illegal for adult drivers to talk on the phone in a school zone, unless they’re using hands-free devices.

Teen drivers cannot sue hands-free devices or a handheld phone. Drivers under the age of 18 are prohibited from using phones altogether when a vehicle is in motion.

Driving while talking on a handheld device in a school zone is punishable by a fine of up to $50.

NEW GUN LAW IMPACTS PEOPLE IN THE U.S. ARMED FORCES

Another 2018 law allows people with U.S. military training to bypass some state requirements to obtain a gun permit.

With the proper paperwork, men and women who have served in the armed forces will be exempt from training in a firing range.

Glen Turner owns the “Get Certified” handgun training school in Memphis.

“They’re going to have to get somebody to sign off that they went through some type of shooting lessons qualifications in the military,” Turner said.

Beginning in 2018, veterans and military personnel can be exempt from the firing range portion of the training, but they are still required to complete a 50-question test.

“Once they’ve taken the classroom portion, they’ll probably go to the range and shoot,” Turner said, explaining that most gun owners enjoy practicing in a shooting range. “You know that’s the fun part of the class anyway.”

PROTECTING DRIVERS FROM BUYING RECALLED CARS

It seems recalled cars make news every week! Last year, millions of vehicles were recalled in the U.S. due to hazards that need repaired.

Lawmakers passed a bill to keep families safe from dangerous, unfixed cars. The law requires used car dealers to repair recalled cars before selling them to customers.

PROTECTING THE FIRST AMENDMENT ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES

Lawmakers adopted the “Campus Free Speech Protection Act” to safeguard first amendment rights on college campuses.

The law prohibits public colleges and universities from barring controversial speakers, among other protections.

Read about additional laws that took effect on Jan. 1 at this link.

