0 New plans for Holly Springs Road

MISSISSIPPI - DeSoto County supervisors are putting Holly Springs Road on the priority list for roads to be fixed.

With no federal funds available to fix the roads flooding problems, the county may soon issue up to 20 million in bonds.

As FOX13 found out, people who live and work in the area said something has to be done.

Vanessa Farrow works at Smarts Grocery off of Holly Springs Road. When the roadway floods out, she has no choice but to go to Southaven and go around.

Trending stories:

"For the people who live around here, uhh that makes hardship on us because we have to drive 26 miles out of the way when they close this road," Farrow said.

When the road floods, the county has no choice but to put up cattle gates to stop drivers like they did last December.

Stacy Woods lives near the section of road that is always shut down during floods.

She isn't bothered by the thought of the county spending millions on a new bridge.

"I mean it's expensive, but for people who live out here, especially those who live out here, because it's being developed out here. It would be effective for those who live out here," Woods said

We talked to engineers, and they told us the Holly Springs Road bridge is going to look a lot like the new Coldwater bridge that is being built just South of Hernando. They are going to raise the roadbed, and they are going to raise the bridge to get it out of the floodplain.

Ground could be broken on a new bridge in 2019. We found out, during construction, the old bridge would stay open so drivers wouldn't be inconvenienced. Vanessa Farrow said she believes none of it.

"Uh I'll believe it when I see it," Farrow said.

The new bridge and road would run just south of the location of the current bridge on Holly Springs Road.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.