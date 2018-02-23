0 New push to hire poor people, one day after FOX13 investigation found law not being used

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There’s a new push to help people living in poverty, just one day after a FOX13 investigation exposed a law to hire poor people is hardly being used.

The price of poverty: Experts say it's getting worse in Memphis

For weeks we’ve been showing the pain of poverty. “It's trying to climb out of an endless hole and that's the tough part about it,” Chris Westbrooks who lives in poverty said.

Price of Poverty: Law designed to hire 10,000 has only hired 95

Others have tried for years and failed to get good work like Nazim Houston, “it’s just there ain’t no help you see what I’m saying.”

But there is. We found it.

Trending stories:

A law called the Resurgence Tax Credit act of 2015. It gives business owners a big tax incentive for each person hired from the poorest parts of town.

In more than two years, just 95 of a possible 10,000 people have been hired using the benefits of this law.

Representative Raumesh Akbari wrote and said, “I’m hoping that more companies will take advantage of it.”

But for that to happen, people have to know about it.

FOX13 asked Memphis City Councilman Edmund Ford Jr. if he knew about the law? “Not until I saw your show last night,” laughed Ford.

Ford said he now plans to put local dollars behind advertising the it as part of a jobs plan he’s releasing next month adding, “that's not something that we just put in writing, pass and then leave it on the table, we have to let people know about these opportunities.”

Ford’s job plan is set to be made public in March.

He plans to meet with local and state leaders to see the best ways this law can be advertised locally.

We will follow up with the progress.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.