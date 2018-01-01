  • New Years Eve party leaves two officers shot in Dyer County

    DYER COUNTY, Tenn. - Two police officers were shot overnight in Dyer County.

    Both officers were shot at 3 a.m. at the Douglas Cafe, aka "Betty's", in Newbern, Tennessee.

    Investigators told FOX13 a New Years Eve party was taking place at the time.

    According to the TBI, one civilian was injured on the scene.

    The Dyer County Sheriff's office said both officers are in stable condition.

    Officials said both officers and the civilian is headed to Regional One.

    At this time, the TBI Violent Crimes response Team and the Special Agent forensic Scientist are responding to the scene collecting evidence. 

    FOX13's Tom Dees is headed to Newborn, Tennessee for more information on this shooting. See a full report, next on Good Morning Memphis. 

     

