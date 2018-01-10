No arrests made in 14-year-old girl's killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cleaning crews were spotted on Tuesday at the home where a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed.
A white work van was in the driveway and we observed a crew in haz-mat suit and mask inside the home. Still no arrests have been made.
Trending stories:
- Two men hospitalized after two shootings in North Memphis
- Bartlett movie theater mayhem: Police release new details on viral fight
- Three suspects wanted for Lakeland Walgreens Burglary
- Study: 247 Ole Miss students registered to get ‘Sugar Daddies’ or ‘Sugar Mamas’
Family and friends said Gabrielle Harris was in the kitchen of a Whitehaven home when a bullet hit and killed her.
RELATED: Teenage girl shot and killed in Whitehaven
Family members did not answer when we knocked on Tuesday.
An MPD spokesperson told us investigators are still working possible leads but wouldn’t offer up any more specifics.
Harris was part of the Whitehaven high pom squad. On Monday, grief counselors were at the school to help students.
Tuesday, an SCS spokesperson said the focus is still on supporting students and staff at this very difficult time.
Neighbors told FOX13 Harris was standing at the kitchen sink when a bullet sailed through a window from outside, striking the teen in the head.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}