No arrests made in 14-year-old girl's killing

    By: Jim Spiewak

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cleaning crews were spotted on Tuesday at the home where a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed.

    A white work van was in the driveway and we observed a crew in haz-mat suit and mask inside the home. Still no arrests have been made.  

    Family and friends said Gabrielle Harris was in the kitchen of a Whitehaven home when a bullet hit and killed her.

    Family members did not answer when we knocked on Tuesday.

    An MPD spokesperson told us investigators are still working possible leads but wouldn’t offer up any more specifics.

    Harris was part of the Whitehaven high pom squad. On Monday, grief counselors were at the school to help students.

    Tuesday, an SCS spokesperson said the focus is still on supporting students and staff at this very difficult time.

    Neighbors told FOX13 Harris was standing at the kitchen sink when a bullet sailed through a window from outside, striking the teen in the head. 

