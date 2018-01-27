"No Lackin' Challenge" Teen shot while playing game involving guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are advising people to not participate in a dangerous game involving people pointing guns at each other.
It’s a game Memphis police said is not only stupid but dangerous.
It’s called the “No Lackin' Challenge”.
"You could very well face criminal charges for participating in something so dumb,” MPD spokesperson, Louis Brownlee said.
The challenge centers around a person pulling a gun on someone they know, in return the other person pulls a gun as well.
"The No Lackin' Challenge is something we have seen over the internet coming from Chicago,” Brownlee said.
According to an affidavit, Sherman Lackland pulled a gun on a 17-year-old while playing the game, sitting in a booth inside E’s Café on Union.
Memphis police arrested Lackland for shooting the boy in the head.
"This is the first time we have had to deal with it. It's a shame,” Brownlee said.
The 17-year-old was shot in the head and sent to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police said Lackland and witnesses on the scene said Lackland accidentally shot the teen.
"First of all, it's a crime. If you point a firearm at someone, you have committed aggravated assault,” Brownlee said.
Thankfully, the bullet didn’t penetrate the teen’s skull.
Police told FOX13 Lackland is facing reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a handgun.
Friday morning, the 17-year-old was upgraded to critical condition.
Sherman Lackland’s bond has been set at $25,000.
He’s due back in court next week.
