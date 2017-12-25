  • Non-custodial parent takes child in North Memphis, child unharmed, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police were looking for a non-custodial parent who took a child in North Memphis. 

    According to MPD, they received a Domestic Call around 1:22 p.m. in the 680 block of Breedlove. The victim advised that the non-custodial parent took her child.

    The child has been located and was not harmed, per MPD. 

    It is unclear at this point if the non-custodial parent was arrested. 

