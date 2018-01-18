North Mississippi bank robbed, suspect arrested

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A bank in north Mississippi was robbed early Thursday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 Trustmark Bank was the scene of the robbery.
According to the Southaven Police Department, the suspect fled the scene wearing bright colored clothes and shorts.
When police began to scan the area, they found a suspect at the Comfort Inn and Suites on Moore Dr. matching the same description.
Officers said the suspect was then captured and taken into police custody.
Officials said the suspect was captured within an hour.
No injuries were reported during the robbery.
There was no sign or indication of a weapon being displayed or used during the robbery, according to SPD.
Investigators told FOX13 the suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash.
The suspect has been identified as Marvin D. Webb, 51, from Memphis.
Ward has been charged with one count of robbery of a business.
No booking photo is available at this time.
