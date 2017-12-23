North Mississippi road washed away from floodwater

DESOTO CO., Miss. - Part of Nesbit Road in DeSoto County, Mississippi has been washed away from flood water.
According to the DeSoto County road manager, Andy Schwimms, water going around a large metal culvert caused it to blow out, cutting off the road between Horn Lake Road and Tulane Road.
A flash flood warning was issued for the county around 2:15 Friday afternoon.
The road washed out not too far from the Nesbit Volunteer Fire Department.
DeSoto County Chief Deputy EMA Director Chris Olson told FOX13 the washout will not hamper Volunteer Fire Department efforts because three of the closest departments are dispatched to the scene.
As for when Nesbit Road will be repaired, that is not known.
The county said Holly Springs road will likely be covered with water by Saturday morning and the gates will be closed to shut the roadway down.
