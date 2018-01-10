North Mississippi woman accused of embezzling thousands from day spa

OXFORD, Miss. - A North Mississippi woman is behind bars after embezzling thousands from a local day spa.
On Tuesday, January 9, the Oxford Police Department arrested Elizabeth Lauren Smith.
The 29-year-old is accused of embezzling $17,000 from Epicure Skin Therapy.
She has been given a $2,500 bond.
