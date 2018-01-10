  • North Mississippi woman accused of embezzling thousands from day spa

    OXFORD, Miss. - A North Mississippi woman is behind bars after embezzling thousands from a local day spa. 

    On Tuesday, January 9, the Oxford Police Department arrested Elizabeth Lauren Smith. 

    The 29-year-old is accused of embezzling $17,000 from Epicure Skin Therapy. 

    She has been given a $2,500 bond.

