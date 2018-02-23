0 Nude photos found during TBI investigation into Nashville mayor's affair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Court documents regarding the investigation of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s affair say nude photos were found.

According to a search warrant, TBI said former Metro Police Sgt. Rob Forrest used his phone to photograph a nude or partially nude female on May 15, 2017 and Oct. 18, 2017. The documents say Forrest was working during this time. Based on that information, a search warrant was issued seeking possession of Barry's phone.

TBI cites a black purse in a nude photo that appears to match a black purse in other photos of Barry around the same date.

Mayor Barry responded to the accusations on Thursday, saying she had not seen the photos in question.

“The allegations of photos taken of myself are very troubling and infuriating if true," Barry said in a statement. "While I have not seen the photos in question, if they were of me, they were taken without my knowledge or permission and a complete invasion of my privacy."

The search warrant of the mayor's phone was conducted on Friday, Feb. 16. The passcode to Barry's personal phone was requested at that time and according to documents, "Megan Barry did not provide your affiant with the passcode and Attorney Jerry Martin explained that he would have to get back with me on whether they would provide the code or not."

A TBI technician wasn't able to examine the phone's contents due to it being locked. Martin again declined to provide the passcode on Tuesday.

TBI said the discoveries suggest possible evidence of a crime and the documents cite Official Misconduct and Theft of Property.

"Nothing in the affidavits released today, which should have been sealed until the conclusion of this investigation, indicates that I have committed any actions that violate the law," Barry said in a statement. "If any violations of the law occurred, they were in violating my personal rights."

Barry previously admitted the affair with Forrest, her former head of security, saying it began shortly after she took office. TBI's investigation is looking to whether any criminal activity happened during the affair.

The documents also say TBI discovered 260 deleted messages and 35 deleted call logs between Barry and Forrest.

“We will continue to cooperate with the ongoing TBI investigation, but the release of this affidavit to the media in an attempt to politically damage or embarrass me is an example of why I will continue to protect my personal rights in this process," Barry said.

The TBI investigation is one of three surrounding the affair. A Special Committee with the Metro Council is looking into overtime, travel and other expenses related to investigate whether taxpayer money was misused. The group “Community Oversight Now” filed an ethics complaint against the mayor, claiming her affair impacted Barry’s actions with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

We asked the TBI to conduct an investigation into this matter. Our understanding is that the TBI is following their standard operating procedures. We will not comment on this matter until after the investigation is complete,” the DA’s office said.

Barry has claimed that she’ll be transparent through the investigation, saying nothing illegal happened.

Since first making the affair public, Barry has repeatedly said she will not resign, despite efforts from groups like “Recall Megan Barry,” that rallied outside in Nashville calling for her to step down. The group also started a petition that would need about 60,000 signatures from registered Davidson County voters in order for a special recall election to be held.

Barry has continued public appearances and maintained social media activity.

Meanwhile, since the affair became public, Forrest has since resigned. FOX 17 News learned he will receive $80,000 per year in pension.

READ THE FULL WARRANT BELOW or CLICK HERE:

