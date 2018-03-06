NWS: Minor flooding expected as MS River crests on Friday

The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 38 feet in the coming days. The minor flooding comes after record rainfall in Memphis this February.
This projected crest remains in the minor flooding stage, Mississippi River Flood Levels, according to the NWS. The crest of 38 feet would still be 10 feet lower than the 48.7-foot record of 1937 (and 48.03-foot mark of 2011).
The NWS said one of the man concerns of the rising Mississippi River is the tributaries like the Wolf River becoming overwhelming. When the water level rises in the Mississippi River, it means it can not accept the runoff water.
According to the NWS, "Public Works is using flood control stations, meaning it has closed the gates to the river and is pumping stormwater from behind the flood walls into the river. This is a standard practice and happens one or two times a year due to the river flooding. Public Works monitors the flood control stations to make sure that any stormwater from within the city is pumped out to lower flood risk."
