Oak Court requires parent, legal guardian to escort teens at mall

A Memphis mall is enforcing its Parental Escort Policy this weekend.

Starting this Friday, Jan. 5 through Jan. 7, anyone under the of 18 must be with a parent or legal guardian.

Oak Court Mall said, "The Parental Escort Policy can be implemented at Oak Court Mall management’s discretion at any other day and time when it is deemed appropriate or necessary by management, security and/or local authorities."

This will not include stores with entrances from the parking lot.

In late November, multiple teens went viral after Facebook Living handguns inside the mall. Four people were arrested, however, one suspect had his charges dropped.

Here is the full policy:

The policy mandates that anyone under the age of 18 visiting Oak Court Mall must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 years of age or older.

While in effect, youths under 18 must remain within the company of their adult escort, and under their supervision and control.

Proof of age will be required if the age of the youth and/or parent or legal guardian is not easily determined. Those whose age cannot be determined and who lack identification will be asked to the leave the property.

Visitors are responsible to carry acceptable proof of age such as a U.S. driver’s license, U.S. state-issued ID card, resident alien card, passport, U.S. military ID, Mexican Consulate ID and Canadian ID.

Security will begin monitoring those entering Oak Court Mall from open to close on Friday, January 5 through Sunday, January 7.

Unescorted youth will be asked to leave the property.

Individuals in violation of the policy or in violation of Oak Court Mall’s posted Code of Conduct who refuse to leave the mall when requested to do so by security officers may be prosecuted for trespassing.

Youth under 18 working in Oak Court Mall will be allowed to access without parent or legal guardian. Proof of work status will be required and employees must go directly to place of employment and must leave the mall at the conclusion of their work shift.

Parents or legal guardians are responsible for the actions of the escorted youth.

Any person violating Oak Court Mall’s posted Code of Conduct will be asked to leave the property.

If an escorted youth is banned from Oak Court Mall, the adult escort will also be banned for the same period.

Security personnel are responsible for enforcing this policy and the procedures.

Oak Court Mall’s Code of Conduct guidelines are posted at all mall entrance



