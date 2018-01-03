Officer-involved shooting leads to death investigation in Arkansas

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas - A domestic disturbance lead to an officer involved shooting in Arkansas.
Officers received the call in Ozark, Arkansas Tuesday night at 10:19.
Witnesses said Ronald Elliot, 49, was armed with a gun when he locked himself in his bedroom.
A woman entered the bedroom and attempted to disarm Elliot before police arrived on the scene.
When local police entered the bedroom, witnesses heard the officer instruct Elliot to put the gun down, the sound of a gunshot followed.
Elliot was then transported to a hospital where he died.
Investigators said the body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to collect forensic evidence and confirm the manner and cause of death.
The identity of the officer involved in the shooting has not released.
Chief of Ozark Police Devin Bramlett has asked Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to conduct an investigation on the shooting.
