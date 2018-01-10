  • Officer-involved shooting shuts down Tunica highway

    By: Lauren Coleman

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 4 closed Wednesday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting in Tunica, Mississippi. The shooting happened after a man robbed a bank just outside of Tunica. 

    Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene which has since been cleared.

    According to officials, one suspect was shot, but the person's condition is unknown. 

    We're working to learn more details and will have the latest developments on FOX13 News at 5.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories