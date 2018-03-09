Officers are searching the Berclair area with chopper and K-9 for 2 suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A manhunt is underway after four people broke into a Berclair home.
Police are searching the 1700 block of Wells Station after the prowler call.
Investigators are on the scene with a chopper and K-9 near I-40 and exit 10.
Four people were allegedly breaking into the home.
Two people have been detained and two people are still at large.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene. We'll keep you updated on this situation once addition information is available.
