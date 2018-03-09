  • Officers are searching the Berclair area with chopper and K-9 for 2 suspects

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A manhunt is underway after four people broke into a Berclair home.

    Police are searching the 1700 block of Wells Station after the prowler call.

    Investigators are on the scene with a chopper and K-9 near I-40 and exit 10.

    Four people were allegedly breaking into the home.

    Two people have been detained and two people are still at large.

    FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene. We'll keep you updated on this situation once addition information is available. 

