Officers in recovery after getting shot at New Year's Eve party

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. - One Newbern, Tennessee police officer is back home after getting shot at a New Year's Eve party last weekend.
Investigators told FOX13 his partner is still in recovery at Regional One.
Both officers were shot at 3 a.m. at the Douglas Cafe, aka "Betty's", in Dyer, County.
A Newbern resident we talked to was at the party last weekend at the Douglas Café.
He told us there have been fights here before, but not to this extreme.
"I mean this is the first time something like this has happened in a while down here," the unidentified man said.
According to the TBI, one civilian was injured on the scene.
