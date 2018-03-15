  • Old casino boat catches fire near President's Island

    By: Tony Atkins

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A riverboat that has been parked for weeks on McKellar Lake near President's Island caught fire Thursday afternoon. 

    The Coast Guard made contact and told FOX13 t he old casino boat was not moving or planning to move when the fire sparked. A crew member was scrapping the inside of the boat  at the time, but he was left uninjured.  

    $5,000 gallons worth of  diesel was on-board, but the Coast Guard said that was not the reason it caught on fire.    

