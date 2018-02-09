  • One critical after double shooting on American Way

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a double shooting in Parkway Village. 

    The incident happened Thursday night in the 4700 block of American Way. Two people were shot and rushed to Regional One Medical Center. One victim is listed as critical. 

    The suspect was possibly occupying a red Cadillac. 

    Anyone with information is urged to call 901-528-CASH.

