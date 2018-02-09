One critical after double shooting on American Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a double shooting in Parkway Village.
The incident happened Thursday night in the 4700 block of American Way. Two people were shot and rushed to Regional One Medical Center. One victim is listed as critical.
The suspect was possibly occupying a red Cadillac.
Anyone with information is urged to call 901-528-CASH.
Trending stories:
- Memphis mother shot and killed while holding 1-year-old daughter
- PHOTOS: Memphis mother shot & killed while holding 1-year-old daughter
- Mother still searching for clues after finding son’s dead body in tow lot a decade ago
- Botched investigation: Body overlooked for 49 days on MPD property
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}