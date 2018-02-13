One dead, 1 critically injured in overnight shooting

One person is dead. The other is fighting for his or her life after a shooting in Memphis.
1:30 a.m., offcs were flagged down in the area of Elvis Presley near Alcy regarding a shooting. 1 male was shot & xported to ROH. 1 female was also shot & pronounced deceased. No susp. info is available @ this point. Anyone w/ info is urged to call Crime Stoppers @ 901-528-CASH— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 13, 2018
According to police, one person was dead when officers arrived. The other person was rushed to Regional One. He is currently fighting for his life.
Trending stories:
- Police pull car riddled with bullets over in Hickory Hill, shooting victim found inside
- Teen victim, witness in rape trial found dead
- I-40 shooting leaves 19-year-old pregnant girl in non-critical condition, baby critical
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim tried to drive to hospital, but stopped on Elvis Presley after they he a squad car.
It is not clear where this shooting took place.
There is no suspect information available. If you have any information you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}