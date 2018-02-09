  • One dead after shooting in Berclair

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after an afternoon shooting in Berclair.

    The incident happened near Macon Road and Maria Street around 4:00 p.m.. 

    We've learned one person was pronounced dead on the scene, and another person was rushed to Regional One Medical Center after being injured.

