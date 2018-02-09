One dead after shooting in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after an afternoon shooting in Berclair.
The incident happened near Macon Road and Maria Street around 4:00 p.m..
We've learned one person was pronounced dead on the scene, and another person was rushed to Regional One Medical Center after being injured.
Check back for updates.
Trending stories:
- SCSO: 2 adults, 1 child found dead in their home; carbon monoxide to blame
- Memphis native, Evvie McKinney, wins 'The Four'
- Victim found on MPD's impound lot 49 days after being shot identified
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}