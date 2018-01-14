One dead, woman charged with murder following homicide in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The Southaven Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 2800 block of Pinnacle Drive around 11 p.m. and found an unresponsive person. That person was dead.
An initial investigation led to the arrest of 54-year-old Deborah Jean Carroll.
She has been charged with murder and is currently in jail with no bond.
Police told FOX13, the murder happened from an argument between two people. It is being investigated as a domestic related homicide.
The name or sex of the victim has not been released yet at this time.
Carroll will be in court Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX13 as we will update this story as more information becomes available.
