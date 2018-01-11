One hospitalized after shooting at Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a Memphis motel. The incident happened Wednesday evening at Starlite Inn located in the 2900 block of South 3rd Street.
Officials told FOX13 one person was shot and rushed to Regional One Medical Center.
We're working to learn the person's condition and if anyone is in custody.
Check back for updates.
