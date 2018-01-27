One killed in four-car crash in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a deadly crash Friday evening.
The incident happened at Whitney Avenue and Thomas Street.
MPD confirmed that one person was killed in the four-car crash.
We're working to learn more information and will update this story as it becomes available.
