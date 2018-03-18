One man dead, another man critical following shooting in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST-HELENA, Ark. - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.
The shooting happened Saturday night around 9 p.m. According to Helena-West Helena Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of Cherry Street, where they found one man dead on the scene.
Trending stories:
- Latest: Zoe Jordan found safe, 'person of interest' released without charges
- Missing toddler, Zoe Jordan, found safe
- Elderly woman drives onto I-240 with mobility scooter, frightening drivers
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Another man was found in the 1100 block of Walnut Street and airlifted to the Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. Police told FOX13 the man isn't expected to survive his injuries.
Helena-West Helena Police said they are currently investigating the shooting. They have developed a person of interest and will release more information at a later date. Police haven't released the names of the victims until the families have been properly notified.
FOX13 is staying in contact with Helena-West Helena Police about this investigation, so keep checking back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}