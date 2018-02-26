  • One person dead, one critical after crash in Orange Mound

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and another is in extreme critical condition following a one car crash in Orange Mound. 

    The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Carnes Ave & Airways Blvd. MPD confirmed with FOX13 this is a one car crash. Two people were inside the vehicle.

    One died on the scene and another transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

