One person dead, one critical after crash in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and another is in extreme critical condition following a one car crash in Orange Mound.
HAPPENING NOW: MPD on scene ya Airways and Carnes - car apparently went over ledge, onto train tracks. Working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/23c0OvKOCi— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) February 26, 2018
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Carnes Ave & Airways Blvd. MPD confirmed with FOX13 this is a one car crash. Two people were inside the vehicle.
One died on the scene and another transported to Regional One in critical condition.
FOX13's Tony Atkins is on the scene and will have live updates from the scene on FOX13 News at 9 and 10.
