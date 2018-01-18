  • Open or Closed? Mid-South schools make the call for Friday

    Updated:

    School districts across the Mid-South are making the call on whether or not to open on Friday – a full week after winter weather first hit the Mid-South.

    READ: Weather forecast for Thursday and Friday

    So far, the following schools have announced they are OPEN on Friday, January 19.

    • Germantown Municipal Schools
    • Collierville Schools
    • Bartlett City Schools
    • Arlington Community Schools
    • Lakeland School System
    • Millington Municipal Schools – delayed 2 hours

    Icy roads are still impacting some school districts, and as a result they will remained CLOSED on Friday.

    Find the list of who is closing on Thursday here: SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSURES

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories