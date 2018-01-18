Open or Closed? Mid-South schools make the call for Friday

School districts across the Mid-South are making the call on whether or not to open on Friday – a full week after winter weather first hit the Mid-South.
So far, the following schools have announced they are OPEN on Friday, January 19.
- Germantown Municipal Schools
- Collierville Schools
- Bartlett City Schools
- Arlington Community Schools
- Lakeland School System
- Millington Municipal Schools – delayed 2 hours
Icy roads are still impacting some school districts, and as a result they will remained CLOSED on Friday.
