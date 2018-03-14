Orange Mound father killed walking home to feed family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Jonathan McClendon, 23, was killed Saturday night trying to cross Park Avenue in Orange Mound.
He was a father to four, and his birthday is Thursday.
Tragic story. An Orange Mound father killed over the weekend when he was hit by traffic on Park Avenue.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) March 14, 2018
He was carrying pizza across the street to his family...
His birthday is tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/iDOrF8gj4J
FOX13 spoke with McClendon’s fianceé, April Banks, who said he was bringing home pizza to feed his family when he was killed after being struck by a car.
Banks told FOX13 she saw the large scene where her fianceé was killed – but initially thought it was a simple accident. Little did she know, that scene was a pedestrian-related accident.
Now, this family is preparing for a funeral, seven days after the fact.
On FOX13 at 9, Banks speaks exclusively with FOX13’s Tony Atkins about the tragic loss and moving forward.
Trending stories:
- Photos: Florida businesses accused of food stamp fraud
- Southaven 6th grader takes his life after being bullied at school
- Teen charged with 12 counts of attempted first degree murder, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}