Orange Mound father killed walking home to feed family

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Jonathan McClendon, 23, was killed Saturday night trying to cross Park Avenue in Orange Mound. 

    He was a father to four, and his birthday is Thursday. 

    FOX13 spoke with McClendon’s fianceé, April Banks, who said he was bringing home pizza to feed his family when he was killed after being struck by a car.

    Banks told FOX13 she saw the large scene where her fianceé was killed – but initially thought it was a simple accident. Little did she know, that scene was a pedestrian-related accident. 

    Now, this family is preparing for a funeral, seven days after the fact. 

    On FOX13 at 9, Banks speaks exclusively with FOX13’s Tony Atkins about the tragic loss and moving forward.

