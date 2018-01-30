  • Osceola police searching for homicide suspect after man is found dead

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA, Ark. - Osceola Police Department is searching for a suspect after Clinton Dale Sullivan was found dead, lying on the ground January 2. 

    The suspect was seen in a light blue or gray Mitsubishi Gallant  with dark tented windows. No license plate numbers were available at this time. Pictures were released of the suspect Monday, January 29. They were taken at a gas station in Marion, AR and a CVS pharmacy on Union Avenue in Memphis, TN. 

    If you have any information, you are urged to call the Osceola Arkansas Police Department at 870-563-5213.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: