Osceola police searching for homicide suspect after man is found dead

OSCEOLA, Ark. - Osceola Police Department is searching for a suspect after Clinton Dale Sullivan was found dead, lying on the ground January 2.
The suspect was seen in a light blue or gray Mitsubishi Gallant with dark tented windows. No license plate numbers were available at this time. Pictures were released of the suspect Monday, January 29. They were taken at a gas station in Marion, AR and a CVS pharmacy on Union Avenue in Memphis, TN.
If you have any information, you are urged to call the Osceola Arkansas Police Department at 870-563-5213.
Trending stories:
- PHOTOS: 2 dead after North Mississippi crash
- Man critically shot in North Memphis
- Panera Bread recalls cream cheese products over listeria fears
- More snow in Memphis? Projections show another round of winter weather
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}