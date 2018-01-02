Over 1100 residents without power in Arkansas, according to Entergy Arkansas Inc.

ARKANSAS - About 1,121 people are waking up without power in Arkansas.
Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, 1794 people in Blytheville and about 80 in West Memphis were without power, according to Entergy Arkansas Inc.
Authorities told FOX13 the power outage in Blytheville is resulted from a broken utility pole.
Servicemen have been dispatched to repair all power.
Other outages have been reported across the state.
We will keep you updated on this situation once information is available.
