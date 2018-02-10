Overnight I-40 shooting leaves 19-year-old in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating after an overnight shooting leaves a 19-year-old in critical condition.
MPD responded to the scene at 12:15 Saturday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 the shooting took place on I-40 near Austin Peay.
The victim was traveling westbound on I-40 when a blue or black Chevy Impala with 2 to 3 males approached her.
One of the occupants fired a shot toward the victim, striking at 19-year-old.
Police told FOX13 the teen was transported in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
We will keep you updated on this situation once addition information is available.
12:15 a.m., ofcs resp. to a shooting that occurred on I-40 near Austin Peay. The victim was traveling w/b I-40 when a blu/blk Chevy Impala w/ 2-3 males approached. One of the occupants fired a shot toward the victims, striking a 19-yr old female. The victim was xported critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 10, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}