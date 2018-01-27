Overnight shooting leaves 17-year-old hospitalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot early Saturday morning.
Investigators were called to the 4700 block of Townhouse Way at 1 a.m.
Police said the victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
MPD told FOX13 no suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
@ 1 a.m., officers responded to 4789 Townhouse Way on a shooting were a male, 17, was shot and xported to Le Bonheur. The victim is in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information. Anyone w/ information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 27, 2018
If you have any information related to this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
