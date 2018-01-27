  • Overnight shooting leaves 17-year-old hospitalized

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot early Saturday morning.

    Investigators were called to the 4700 block of Townhouse Way at 1 a.m.

    Police said the victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    MPD told FOX13 no suspect information is available at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation. 

    If you have any information related to this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH. 

