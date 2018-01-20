Overnight shooting leaves one person dead in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - One person has been killed after a shooting in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Investigators told FOX13 the shooting took place at the Sunset Inn on Martin Luther King Blvd.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Police are still on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
