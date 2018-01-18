Overnight stabbing sends 3 to hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD is investigating a triple stabbing in Highland Heights.
Police told FOX13 is happened in the 3700 block of Faxon Ave.
Investigators said the incident took place around midnight Thursday morning.
Three people were taken to Regional One.
We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
#MPD investigate a triple stabbing that happened along Faxon Ave. What we know on #FOX13GMM @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/yDwhRVVQZ8— Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaFox13) January 18, 2018
FOX13's Jerrita Patterson is LIVE from the Tillman police precinct, now on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}