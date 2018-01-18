  • Overton Square restaurant planning expansion

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lafayette's Music Room is planning to expand in Overton Square.

    The construction will expand the business to 1,300 square feet.

    They plan to open the expansion mid-February. Loeb Properties, Inc. said Lafayette's Music room will remain open while the expansion is underway.

    The venue recently upgraded their current location with the addition of indoor/outdoor bar serving two stories of patio space.

    Officials said the expansion will allow Lafayette's to move their stage into the space where the original Lafayette's stage was located.

    The expansion will provide a new green room area for performers. The expansion will also provide an additional 60 to 80 seats for guests.

