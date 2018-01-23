Overturned semi backs up traffic in Crittenden County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Traffic was backed up for miles on Interstate 40 in Crittenden County Monday evening.
A semi overturned just west of the College Boulevard exit.
There were only minor injuries, and crews are working to clean up a fuel spill from the accident.
Drivers called FOX13 and said they have been stuck in traffic for over two hours.
