  • Overturned semi backs up traffic in Crittenden County

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Traffic was backed up for miles on Interstate 40 in Crittenden County Monday evening.

    A semi overturned just west of the College Boulevard exit.

    There were only minor injuries, and crews are working to clean up a fuel spill from the accident.

    Drivers called FOX13 and said they have been stuck in traffic for over two hours.

