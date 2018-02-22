0 Owners of Kimball Cabana Apartments say progress has been made, but there's still more to repair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Owners of Kimball Cabana Apartments were back in environmental court Wednesday telling Judge Potter progress has been made, but there is still a lot of repair work to do.

Top on the list is making sure all the tenants have heat. FOX13 first reported on the deplorable conditions last week and the efforts by the City of Memphis to condemn the complex.

Judge Potter told FOX13 he is impressed with the effort to clean the property of litter but won’t be satisfied until tenants live in apartment that are up to code.

Kimball Cabana Apartments has a cleaner look and a fresh start with management talking to tenants about their concerns. Quince Bell told FOX13, “He is trying to work on everybody’s apartment, inside and out.”

Bell showed us the holes in his ceiling that need to be repaired. He also said other tenants don’t have heat because their air conditioning and heating unit is broken.

“What I want to be done is to address the immediate issues,” said Shelby Count Environmental Court Judge Larry Potter who is retiring next month.

Potter told FOX13 he is pushing the new owners to fix the heating units and address other health code violations.

He told us he is impressed with the owner’s efforts to at least clean up the litter.

“It is a great start. It is just the beginning,” said Potter.

Quince Bell agrees. “It is a long way from being satisfied, but he did put a smile on my face because my outside living is better than what it was,” said Bell.

