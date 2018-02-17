  • Oxford teacher killed in wrong-way crash

    OXFORD, Miss. - "A hole in their hearts." That's how Oxford school officials are describing students who are coping with a beloved teacher's death. 

    Oxford Intermediate School math teacher, Sherry Buford died Thursday night in a wrong-way crash on I-22 in Itawamba County, Mississippi.

    The crash hurt four people in Buford's car.

    Investigators are trying to determine if the driver who caused the crash was drunk.

