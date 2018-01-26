Parents with SCS are gearing up for the school choice application process

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The application process with Shelby County Schools begins January 29th at 10 a.m.
SCS is offers one online process for all school choice applications, both general choice and optional schools.
You can apply online anytime, anywhere using any device with internet access.
If you don't have a computer or internet, visit your school, the SCS Parent Welcome Center, public libraries or anywhere with free Wifi.
According to SCS, if you apply before February 2nd, you will be apart of the priority window and will be processed first.
If you have any questions, call 901-416-5338. Visit scsk12.org to apply.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}